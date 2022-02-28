40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies

By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital as an intense shelling attack targeted the country’s second-largest city. Meanwhile, both sides look to resume talks in the coming days aimed at stopping the fighting. The country’s embattled president said he believed the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions. The developments came as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of international condemnation and potentially backbreaking economic sanctions. Five days into the invasion, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace.