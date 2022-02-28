Derek Jeter leaves post as Miami Marlins’ CEO, shareholder

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria. A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2020. Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.