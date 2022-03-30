‘Multiple officers hit!’ Bullets fly in Buffalo police chase

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One of three Buffalo police officers struck by gunfire during a wild car chase remains hospitalized and investigators are still sorting out what happened. Police say the series of events began around 6 p.m. Tuesday with a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit across the city with bullets flying from the wanted vehicle. The chase ended at an intersection, where police shot and wounded the driver. A second person also is in custody. A city spokesperson said Wednesday that the two other wounded police officers have been released from the hospital. Police haven’t released the names of either the people under arrest or the officers.