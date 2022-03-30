Oscars slap sparks debate on the defense of Black women

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The physical altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards stunned the crowd and the millions watching the globally televised ceremony. But to many Black people, it was about more than a slap or an insult. It was about Black manhood, about what is expected of Black men in the 21st century — and about attitudes toward Black women. The incident on Sunday has sparked debate about the appropriate ways for Black men to publicly defend Black women against humiliation and abuse. Some see Smith’s professed defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as a principled act of love, while others see misogyny and an unchecked ego run amuck.