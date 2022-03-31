Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet amid recent fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on April 6 to lay the groundwork for peace talks to end the decades-long conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. There have been recent clashes that have raised concerns about the stability of a cease-fire that ended the 2020 war over the separatist region. Pashinyan said Thursday that “I hope to discuss at this meeting with the president of Azerbaijan and agree on all issues related to the start of negotiations on a peace agreement.” He said Armenia “is ready for the immediate start of peace negotiations.”