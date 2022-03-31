Driver in shoot-out, chase with Buffalo police arraigned

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A driver who engaged Buffalo police in a lengthy gunfight, striking and injuring three officers during a car chase through the city, has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-eight-year-old Kente Bell was arraigned on charges of attempted murder from his hospital room Thursday, where he is recovering after being shot by police. Bell is accused of fleeing officers who approached his parked vehicle on Tuesday and firing on police as they pursued him. Another court hearing is set for Friday for an alleged probation violation related to a 2020 illegal firearms charge. Bell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on his behalf.