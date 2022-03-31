England ends free virus tests under ‘living with COVID’ plan

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government is ending the supply of free rapid coronavirus tests to most of the population. The move comes as COVID-19 infections remain at record levels, and with health officials warning the pandemic could still have nasty surprises in store. More than 1.7 billion test kits have been handed out in workplaces, pharmacies and by mail over the past year, under a policy that encouraged people to test themselves regularly. But starting Friday, most people in England will have to buy lateral flow tests from pharmacies or online suppliers. The U.K. has lifted coronavirus restrictions, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government is relying largely on vaccination and new treatments to keep the virus in check.