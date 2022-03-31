Panama sets national holiday for victims of 1989 US invasion

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The president of Panama has declared an annual national holiday to commemorate Panamanians who died during the 1989 U.S. invasion of the country. President Laurentino Cortizo signed a decree Thursday establishing Dec. 20, the date of the invasion, as a national day of mourning. People in Panama will have the day off. A truth commission that was set up years ago documented about 20 disappearances from the U.S. military action which toppled strongman Manuel Noriega. About 300 Panamanian soldiers and 214 civilians were killed during the invasion, according to official estimates, while the U.S. military reported 23 deaths among its troops.