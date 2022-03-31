Sri Lankan bishops urge political unity amid economic crisis

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Catholic bishops have called for unity among the country’s politicians, warning that the South Asian island nation is fast becoming a failed state amid its most severe economic crisis in memory. A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas, and power cuts now last up to 13 hours a day. On Thursday, the bishops called on Catholic institutions and individuals to provide assistance to the most affected groups. Sri Lanka’s economic woes are blamed on successive governments not diversifying exports and relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism, and on a culture of consuming imported goods.