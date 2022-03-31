Ukraine refugees encouraged to find jobs as war exodus slows

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — As the number of people leaving Ukraine for points west slows, authorities in Poland and other neighboring nations are encouraging refugees from the war to find jobs, especially in health care and education. The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR reported Thursday that the daily number of arriving refugees recorded by the countries that border Ukraine dropped below 40,000 on Wednesday, the fewest since Russian troops invaded five weeks ago. The U.N. says of the conflict’s more than 4 million refugees, almost 2.4 million went to Poland. Recent legislation in Poland allows refugees from Ukraine to obtain ID numbers that entitle them to free medical care, education, social benefits and the right to work for 18 months.