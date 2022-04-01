Baltimore’s top prosecutor seeks delay in her federal trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has asked a federal judge to postpone her trial on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes. But prosecutors are opposed to State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s request on Friday to move her trial from May to September. Mosby’s attorneys say they need more time to prepare for the trial that’s currently set to start on May 2. Prosecutors say there’s no reason to delay it. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby scheduled a telephone call with the lawyers on Tuesday to discuss Mosby’s request. Mosby has alleged that the prosecution is driven by an attempt to hurt her chances of reelection. The primary is scheduled for July 19.