Costa Ricans underwhelmed by options for next president

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Ricans will vote Sunday for a new president amid widespread apathy, an unending string of controversies between the candidates and no clear favorite. Rodrigo Chaves is a former treasury minister for the outgoing administration of Carlos Alvarado. He faces ex-President José María Figueres. They topped a first round of voting in February, but neither drew near the 40% required to avoid Sunday’s runoff. For many Costa Ricans it will be a matter of holding their noses and choosing the less offensive candidate. Both men have been the subject of controversies that the opposing campaign has seized on.