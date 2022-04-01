German prosecutors file charges over major child porn site

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have filed charges against four men over their alleged involvement with a major international platform for child pornography that was taken down last year. Investigators say the “BoysTown” platform, which operated on the darknet, had more than 400,000 members. Pedophiles used it to exchange and watch pornography of children and toddlers, most of them boys, from all over the world. It was shut down in April 2021. Frankfurt prosecutors said Friday the suspects, aged between 41 and 65, face charges that include spreading and producing child pornography and sexual abuse of children.