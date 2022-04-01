Hungary’s alliances on the ballot ahead of tight election

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the Sunday election as a referendum on Hungary’s future in the West. The election campaign has been transformed by the war in neighboring Ukraine. United For Hungary, the six-party opposition coalition, has criticized the right-wing Orban for maintaining his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as the war rages. But Orban says Hungary’s peace and stability depend on his Fidesz party winning another mandate, and staying neutral in the conflict.