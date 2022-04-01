Maine indigenous leaders want federal tribal law benefits

By The Associated Press

Leaders of four Native American tribes have testified in favor of a bill that would allow them to benefit from future federal laws despite a state land claims settlement. The bill aims to put Maine’s indigenous people on equal footing with the nation’s other tribes by amending the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. Testifying in favor the bill Thursday before the House Natural Resources subcommittee were leaders of the Penobscot Nation, Passamaquoddy, Micmacs and Houlton Band of Maliseets. It was the first time leaders of the four tribes appeared together to testify about the issue before members of Congress in four decades.