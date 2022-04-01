Nurse’s homicide conviction: Flashpoint in Nashville DA race

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The homicide conviction of a former Tennessee nurse for a medication error that killed a patient has become a flashpoint in the campaign for Nashville district attorney. After a jury found RaDonda Vaught guilty last week, two challengers to District Attorney Glenn Funk issued statements critcizing the decision to prosecute. Both said the nurse’s mistake should have been handled as a civil malpractice issue. Funk defended his decision, citing a long list of Vaught’s errors. Vaught injected a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative into Charlene Murphey in 2017. The ex-nurse was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect and faces sentencing in May.