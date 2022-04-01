Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez was fatally shot Thursday night when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Gonzalez says two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and are hospitalized while a third man fled the scene and was being sought. Gonzalez says Almendarez had been shopping with his wife to buy groceries for a Friday cookout for Almendarez’s sister, whose birthday was Thursday.