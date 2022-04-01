Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has begged forgiveness for the “deplorable” abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s residential schools. He says he was “ashamed” and “indignant” at all they had endured. Francis made the apology and vowed to visit Canada during an audience Friday with dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities. They came to Rome seeking a papal apology and a commitment for the Catholic Church to repair the damage.