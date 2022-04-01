Richard Howard, acclaimed poet-translator, dies at 92

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and translator Richard Howard has died at age 92. Howard was celebrated for his exuberant monologues of historical figures and was a prolific translator who helped introduce U.S. readers to a wide range of French literature. Howard died Thursday at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York. His husband says Howard had dementia. Over a 50-year period, Howard’s poetry, essays and translations totaled well over 200 books and established him as a vital literary creator, commentator and interpreter. He won the poetry Pulitzer in 1970 for “Untitled Subjects” and was a National Book Award finalist in 2008 for “Without Saying.”