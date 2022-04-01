Sudan orders use of military to stop Darfur tribal fighting

CAIRO (AP) — A top Sudanese general has ordered the use of military force to prevent further tribal violence in the province of South Darfur, after fighting there left at least 45 people dead in recent days. In a statement carried by state news, he authorized the implementation of emergency law and dispersal of any tribal gatherings in the troubled region. However, his language also sparked fears of more fighting. Sudan’s Darfur region has seen bouts of deadly clashes between rival tribes in recent months as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following last year’s coup, when top generals overthrew a civilian-led government.