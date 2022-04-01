Will Trump be charged for Jan. 6? Committee floats crimes

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection. But neither Trump nor any of his top advisers have faced charges over the attack in a court of law. It’s uncertain if they ever will. But lawmakers on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection are increasingly pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump and his associates, laying out a series of possible crimes in at least one court and openly discussing others. Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, and Garland can then decide whether to act on them.