COVID in UK at record levels with almost 5 million infected

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Latest figures from Britain’s statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the U.K. Hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. The figures came on the day the government ended free rapid COVID-19 tests for most people in England.