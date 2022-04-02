Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. WTHR-TV reports he said White’s family was the catalyst. He said, “I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since. … I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead.” White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion.