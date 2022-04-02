Ex-president, treasury minister meet in Costa Rica runoff

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former president and a treasury minister from Costa Rica’s outgoing administration face off to become the country’s next leader. José María Figueres, who led Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998, represents the National Liberation Party like his father three-time president José Figueres Ferrer. Rodrigo Chaves was the surprise of the first round of voting in February. He served briefly in the administration of outgoing president Carlos Alvarado and represents the Social Democratic Progress party. Both men waged a bruising campaign that highlighted past controversies. Neither approached the 40% of the vote necessary to avoid a runoff in the first round of voting.