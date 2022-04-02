Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol

By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast are awaiting possible evacuation as the country’s president says Russia’s obsession with capturing the key port city of Mariupol has left it weakened. In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s fixation has allowed his troops to make gains elsewhere. That was made plain as Ukrainian troops retook some territory north of the capital of Kyiv on Saturday. Still, Ukraine says it expects reclaimed towns to continue to endure missile and rocket strikes from afar and for new battles to break out as Russia amasses troops in Ukraine’s east. Two explosions were heard in Odesa early Sunday and smoke was seen rising above the city. There was no official word on the cause.