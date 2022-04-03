Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to kitchen-table issues as he struggles to get credit for a recovering economy in the lead-up to the midterm elections. Since Biden took office last year, job growth has been vigorous and steady. That’s what he told the country on Friday after the March jobs report showed the addition of 431,000 jobs. But Biden’s enthusiasm is tempered by his recognition that food and gas prices are too high and that inflation is at its worst level in a generation. For Biden, convincing Americans of the progress made in the economic recovery only serves as a reminder of how much further the country has to go.