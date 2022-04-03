Mormon leader reaffirms faith’s stance on same-sex marriage

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A top leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed the faith’s opposition to same-sex marriage on Sunday at the faith’s twice-yearly general conference. Dallin Oaks, the second-highest-ranking leader of the faith known widely as the Mormon Church, said the church could not alter doctrine on marriage or traditional gender roles. He implored listeners to respect people with beliefs different than their own. Oaks’ remarks reaffirm the faith’s long-held position on LGBTQ issues and come as debates rage throughout the United States over transgender youth and what kids should learn about gender and sexuality.