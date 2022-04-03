Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching a whirlwind week of votes and procedural maneuvers with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by Friday. After more than 30 hours of hearings last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off the process Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. The panel could deadlock on the vote, meaning Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor to do a “discharge” from committee. The deadlock is due to the Senate’s narrow 50-50 majority.