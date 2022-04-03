Somaliland market fire losses estimated at up to $2 billion

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A massive fire in an expansive market in the capital of Somaliland destroyed property worth up to $2 billion, according to local officials in the autonomous region of Somalia. At least 28 people were wounded in the Friday night fire that ravaged Waheen market, a major source of livelihood for the residents of Hargeisa. The loss on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan has sparked despair at home and solidary efforts among outsiders who say they will help Somaliland to rebuild the market. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but some traders in Hargeisa suspected that a bad electrical connection may have been the cause.