TSA: Airport security finds loaded gun in Cawthorn’s bag

By SARAH BRUMFIELD

Associated Press

Officials say a loaded gun was found in North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint, the second time a weapon has been found in his possession at an airport checkpoint. A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson says when Cawthorn came through a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint with the gun Tuesday morning, TSA officers notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police say Cawthorn said the gun was his and he was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property. Officers took possession of the firearm. Langston says he’s aware of a previous incident when a gun was found in Cawthorn’s carry-on at a checkpoint. He says penalties for such incidents can reach $13,900.