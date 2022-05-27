US Forest Service: Prescribed burns initiated massive fire

By MORGAN LEE and CEDAR ATTANACIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to prescribed burns set by U.S. forest managers. U.S. Forest Service investigators announced Friday they have tracked the source of one of the fires to the remnants of a prescribed winter fire that lay dormant through snowstorms only to flare up again in April. The other fire was previously traced to April 6, when a prescribed burn, set by firefighters to clear out small trees and brush, was declared out of control. The two fires merged in April to form the massive blaze at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. T