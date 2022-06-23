Appeals court revives challenge to bump stock ban

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s ban on firearm bump stocks. The devices attached to semiautomatic firearms so that a shooter can fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the ban in December. But the full court ordered a re-hearing Thursday. Three other circuit appeals courts have upheld the ban. The Supreme Court has been asked to take up the issue. The ban was instituted in 2019 after a sniper in Las Vegas used a bump stock in the 2017 massacre of dozens of concertgoers.