Director James Burrows looks back on his career in new book

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — James Burrows loves sitcoms, and he should. He’s directed more than 1,000 episodes of TV sitcoms, including TV favorites such as “Friends”, “Cheers”, Will & Grace”, and the pilot episodes for “Frasier”, “Two and a Half Men”, “The Big Bang Theory,” and more, which sets the tone for the series going forward. He has written a new book called “Directed by James Burrows” which details his experience working on many of the TV series that audiences know and love, including anecdotes and even career tactics for budding directors. “Directed by James Burrows” is out now.