Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence denounces Tehran ‘brutality’

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

MANZA, Albania (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has denounced the Iranian regime for its “brutality” and is urging the Biden administration not to renew a nuclear deal with Tehran. He says the pact would embolden Iran’s leadership. Pence on Thursday flew 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) from his home in Indiana to visit the Ashraf-3 camp of some 3,000 Iranian dissidents from the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq near a small Albanian hill town. The former vice president harshly denounced Tehran’s for brutality, poverty and corruption.