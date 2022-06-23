FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says a U.S. Naval reservist charged with storming the U.S. Capitol told an undercover agent he went there with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. Court records show Hatchet Speed was arrested Wednesday in Virginia on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Speed was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, which operates U.S. spy satellites. The FBI says video captured Speed entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Doors and exiting the building through a window more than 40 minutes later. Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Speed, who’s scheduled to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.