India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has sent a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a destructive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. India’s External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August. A ministry statement Thursday didn’t give details about the technical team or any relief material sent to Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took power, India has sent tons of wheat, COVID-19 vaccines and other medicine, and winter clothing to Afghanistan to help with shortages.