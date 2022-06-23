Japanese architect Ban wins prestigious Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — Japanese architect Shigeru Ban has won a prestigious Spanish prize for his pioneering work on designing temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards gave Ban its Concord Prize on Thursday for “providing shelters that offer dignity” to those needing emergency help. Ban is known for his innovative use of cardboard tubes in construction. This durable and environmentally-friendly paper material was used for Rwandan refugees in the 1990s. Ban became a consultant to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees