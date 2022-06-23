Rural Nevada county postpones accepting primary vote results

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county have decided to postpone until Friday certifying results of the 317 votes cast in their jurisdiction during the state’s June 14 primary election. Esmeralda County Commission Chairman De Winsor and Vice-Chairman Timothy Hipp promised to recount the votes themselves before an end-of-day Friday deadline set in state election law. The standoff in Nevada’s least populated county came a week after lawmakers in rural New Mexico’s Republican-leaning Otero County stalled before splitting their vote and approving election results there. Officials there cited unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, a target of widespread conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.