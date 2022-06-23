San Francisco police release photo of alleged subway shooter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded another inside a subway train and then fled when the train stopped in the Castro District, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood. San Francisco police late Wednesday released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities. Police say the man, who hasn’t been identified, is thought to be the person who shot a 27-year-old man to death and wounded a 70-year-old man.