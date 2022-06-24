Police arrest suspect in fatal San Francisco train shooting

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in this week’s fatal shooting of a man on a San Francisco subway commuter train. A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson says the suspect was arrested Thursday in a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco. A motive has not been determined for Wednesday’s shooting, which killed one man and wounded another. The suspect was booked into San Francisco jail minutes after midnight Friday. He faces charges of homicide, having a concealed firearm and allegations of using a firearm.