Swiss customs tracks importation of Russian gold worth $200M

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss customs authorities are tracking about 3 tons of gold of Russian origin that entered Switzerland from Britain last month to watch for potential violations of economic sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. The gold is worth 194 million Swiss francs ($202 million). The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said Friday that it consistently monitors imports of gold from Russia, which it said are not prohibited under a raft of Swiss sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. But the customs office says exports of gold to Russia are barred under Switzerland’s sanctions. Gold bars manufactured in Russia since March 7 can’t be traded in Switzerland.