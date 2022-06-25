3 wounded, suspect arrested in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people have been wounded and one person was arrested following a shooting at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago. Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus tells WLS-TV that officers responded about 6:25 a.m. Saturday to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility. Police said the suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody. Further details about the shooting and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.