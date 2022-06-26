Cambodia confirms ruling party landslide victory in polls

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Official results of this month’s local elections in Cambodia confirm a landslide victory by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party. The National Election Committee says the results showed the Cambodian People’s Party received 74.3% of the votes, and the opposition Candlelight Party about 22.3%. The CPP has held an iron grip on power for decades, and has the huge advantage of controlling almost every level of government. Its opponents are less organized, with fewer resources and fearful of intimidation. Hun Sen, an authoritarian ruler in a nominally democratic state, has held power for 37 years. He has said he intends to stay in office until 2028, and has endorsed one of his sons to succeed him.