Ecuador president cuts gasoline price amid Indigenous strike

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has announced a cut in gasoline prices that appeared to fall short of the reduction demanded by Indigenous leaders to end a strike that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. The reduction cuts the price of gasoline by 10 cents per gallon. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador has demanded compliance with a 10-point agenda, including the reduction of the price of extra gasoline from 2.55 to 2.10 dollars a gallon and diesel from 1.90 to 1.50. Speaking on national television, Lasso said the price of fuel “has become the cornerstone that maintains the conflict.” There was no immediate reaction from the Indigenous confederation.