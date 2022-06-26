EXPLAINER: What’s the impact of a Russian debt default?

By The Associated Press

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. A 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27 expired Sunday night. But it could take time to confirm a default. A top sovereign debt lawyer says “the overwhelming probability” is Russia won’t be able to pay bondholders “because no bank is going to move the money.” The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia calls any default artificial because it has the money to pay but sanctions have frozen its foreign currency reserves abroad.