Iraqi caretaker PM in Iran to rekindle talks with Saudis

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV reports that Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has arrived in Iran. He’s on a visit aimed at reactivating Baghdad-mediated talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran. President Ebrahim recieved Raisi Al-Kadhimi in an official ceremony. Al-Kadhimi will meet other officials in Tehran, according to the report. He was the first foreign leader to visit Iran after Ebrahim Raisi took power in August. Al-Kadhimi’s office said Saturday he arrived in the Saudi city of Jiddah for an official visit to meet with Saudi officials. The Saudi-Iran talks are aimed at defusing yearslong tensions between the regional foes .