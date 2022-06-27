Skip to Content
4 injured as apartment building roof collapses in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital have collapsed, injuring four pedestrians and flattening a number of parked cars. Budapest police said in a statement Monday that the search of the rubble and the building itself is continuing, but that so far there is no indication of fatalities. Access to the area has been blocked until police conclude the investigation of the collapse, which they attributed to structural failure.

