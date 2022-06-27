Attorney: Man involved in train killing shot in self-defense

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney says a man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what the attorney calls a clear case of self-defense. Javon Green has a court hearing on Tuesday. He was arrested last week for the Wednesday shooting of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen on a Muni train. His attorney, Randy Knox, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Bowen attacked his client with a knife and that Green shot after trying to move away from the man. The Chronicle says it obtained surveillance video showing the attack.