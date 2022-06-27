California advances Texas-style lawsuits over illegal guns

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has approved Texas-style lawsuits over illegal guns, mimicking the Lone Star State’s law aimed at deterring abortions. The California bill would allow anyone to sue people who sell illegal firearms. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the measure in opposition to the Texas law. The California bill would automatically be invalidated if the Texas law is eventually ruled unconstitutional. The California Assembly approved the bill Monday, sending it back to the Senate for a final vote. Gun owners’ rights organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union both criticized creating a bounty to encourage people to bring civil actions to punish crimes.