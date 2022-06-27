GOP race for Colorado elections head features indicted clerk

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Republicans in Colorado will decide whether to nominate — as their candidate for the state’s top election official — a county elections clerk who is under indictment for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters faces seven felony counts and has been barred by a judge from overseeing this year’s election in her county. Also running in the Republican primary is Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks’ association, and businessman Mike O’Donnell. The current secretary of state, Jena Griswold, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.